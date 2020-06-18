Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali says he will push on with his motion to impeach Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia after a number of members who had initially supported it bolted out.

Addressing journalists Thursday morning at parliament building, the MP said being a lone ranger will not deter him from ensuring the people of the port city of Mombasa get justice.

He accused those who are now opting out after approving it initially of being hypocritical and selfish.

He spoke minutes after his counterparts Ndindi Nyoro of Kiharu and Mathira’s Rigathi Gachua hit out at him and other MPs in support of the impeachment motion against the transport cabinet secretary.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



MPs give briefing on Transport CS James Macharia's impeachment bid ^CM pic.twitter.com/V0ccstztD7 — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) June 18, 2020

According to the two legislators, the cabinet was among the best performing in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet.

They told the firebrand Nyali MP not to waste the time of parliamentarians when he knows he has not marshaled enough numbers in parliament to push through the motion.

In his motion Nyali MP is seeking to remove Transport CS James Macharia from office over his order to use the SGR to transport cargo from Mombasa to Naivasha Inland container deport.

The legislator says, the CS violated Article 10(1) (c) of the Constitution by not undertaking public participation with leaders and stakeholders.

He says the action has caused public outcry and has affected the transportation sector negatively, forcing some companies to shut down.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/muranga-youth-tell-off-mps-calling-for-cs-acharia-impeachment/