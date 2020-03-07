Nyali MP vow to re-submit Narcotis bill in parliament

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali has vowed to re submit the Narcotis bill in parliament in a move aimed at ensuring those found culpable of drug trafficking are dealt with according to the law.

Ali said he is working closely with the national government to curb the drug menace which has affected many youths in the country.

Speaking in Sheikh Khalifa Secondary School during the awarding ceremony of the best performing students in 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), Ali urged fellow members of the august house to pass the bill when tabled in parliament, in a bid to safeguard the future of youths of this nation.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajj who was in attendance promised that his office will work closely with the MP to ensure the new bill aimed at fighting drug trafficking sails through when tabled in parliament.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Hajj also urged the students both in primary and secondary school to keep off drugs and extremist groups.

The DPP emphasized that crime does not pay and the youth ought to work hard and take advantage of the opportunities offered by the government to better their lives.