Nyamira County Assembly Speaker Enock Okero impeached

The Nyamira County Assembly has impeached Speaker Enock Okero in a chaotic sitting presided over by temporary Speaker Thaddeus Nyabaro.

In a Thursday afternoon session, 23 out of 34 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) voted to remove Okero from office over alleged corruption, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

The embattled Speaker is accused of withholding key financial and procurement documents requested by house committees for oversight purposes.

Okero had been ejected out of the house and replaced by Nyabaro by a faction of the members.

Tensions escalated at the county assembly where members of the public joined in the chaos, with reports indicating that Okero was physically roughed up and barred from accessing the assembly.

The MCAs also de-whipped a nominated member from a house committee in internal wrangles targeting perceived allies of rival camps.