Nyamira Police investigate alleged assault of KCSE candidate at Sironga Girls High School

Polie in Nyamira are investigating an alleged assault on a KCSE candidate at Sironga Girls High School, Ibucha Sub-location, Bogichora Location, following an incident that occurred on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

According to a statement, the incident reportedly took place during the morning examination session around 9:00 a.m. in Room No. 9, where an official from the Ministry of Education’s Quality Assurance team, identified as Beatrice Kendi, conducted an unannounced inspection.

According to preliminary reports, upon entering the room, Kendi observed a female student, whose identity has been withheld, chewing something she suspected might be unauthorized examination material.

The statement says, no forbidden objects were discovered on the student, despite Kendi apparently approaching her and repeatedly slapping her.

The student apparently passed out as the exam was coming to an end at around 10:00 a.m. and was taken to the school clinic, where she was treated and released in stable condition.

To obtain preliminary information, the Sub-County Director of Education (SCDE), Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC), Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO), and District County Commissioner (DCC) paid a visit to the school.

The sequence of events was confirmed by the classroom invigilator.

So far, Nyamira South’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has opened an investigation to ascertain the incident’s facts and whether disciplinary action is necessary.

