Nyamodi: Position of RO for presidential election doesn’t exist

Lawyer Paul Nyamodi has accused IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati of creating a non-existent position in the Commission to give himself exclusive powers.

“There’s no such position as the ‘Returning Officer of the presidential election.’ It’s a creation of the IEBC chairperson, created for the purposes of executing a very calculated scheme,” He said.

Speaking while making his submissions in the Presidential election petition at the Supreme Court, Nyamodi said Chebukati had erred by assuming the said position.

“The chairman has executed a well calculated scheme to grab the election and run it alone. Chebukati’s creation of the position of Returning Officer of the Presidential election allowed him to tally and verify presidential election results in a manner contrary to the Constitution, which vests power in the entire electoral commission,” he argued.

Nyamodi who is representing the 3rd petitioner, Youth Advocacy Africa, further told the court that tallying and verification of presidential results was exclusively done by IEBC CEO Prof. Abdi Guliye, Marjan Hussein Marjan and IEBC Chairman and not by the entire commission.

He said it is impossible to tell whether a candidate garnered the requisite 50pc+1 because the process was flawed.

Other lawyers who made their submission among them Senior Counsel Prof Tom Ojienda called on the Court to nullify the presidential election results maintaining that no one attained the election threshold of 50pc +1.