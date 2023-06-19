Nyamweya believes Shabana FC can challenge for the FKF Premier League title next season

Shabana FC, famously known as Tore Bobe, sealed their promotion on Sunday following a 1-0 away win to Migori Youth, which put them on level on 64 points with Murang'a Seal with a match in hand.

Shabana FC patron Sam Nyamweya has reiterated his commitment to ensure Shabana FC challenges for the title in the 2023–2024 FKF Premier League seasons.

Nyamweya, who is the former Football Kenya Federation President, said he is elated with the Kisii-based team’s promotion to the top-tier league for the first time since 2006.

“I am thrilled to see Shabana regain their Premier League status. It is something we have worked hard to achieve, and my word of praise goes to the players and the fans, who have been very supportive to make it a reality,” said Nyamweya.

He promised to rally behind all leaders from the region to support the team financially and morally to ensure it finishes in the top 10 positions next season.

“Our major priority right now is to make sure they have the support of the whole Gusii community as they embark on their Premier League journey; we want to make sure they are the club that everyone in the league wants to defeat.

“We will make sure they challenge for the title in the new season; it is possible; they have shown they can do it in the lower league, and with everyone’s support from the Gusii community, they stand a good chance to make it on their first attempt after earning promotion,” added Nyamweya.

Shabana FC, famously known as Tore Bobe, sealed their promotion on Sunday following a 1-0 away win to Migori Youth, which put them on level on 64 points with Murang’a Seal with a match in hand.

The solitary goal was scored by Isaac Otieno.

Following a 1-0 away victory against Migori Youth on Sunday, Shabana FC, also known as Tore Bobe, officially cemented their promotion.

The victory brought them even in points with Murang’a Seal with a game in hand.

Isaac Otieno was the one who scored the goal.

“I would like to convey my compliments to the whole technical bench as well as to all other staff members who never gave up even when it appeared they would not be promoted. This accomplishment was made possible by the management’s and the players’ unwavering dedication, said Nyamweya.

Shabana’s next assignment will be against Darajani Gogo at Camp Toyoyo this Saturday,before welcoming MCF on the 27th at the Gusii stadium .

The elevation of Shabana FC, the third-largest community club in the nation after Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, reignites the rivalry in games against the two teams.