Nyamweya congratulates Gor Mahia for winning the Kenyan Premier League

Shabana FC Patron Sam Nyamweya has congratulated Gor Mahia FC for retaining the FKF Premier League title yesterday with three matches to spare.

Gor Mahia were crowned the FKF Premier League title for the record 21st time after beating Muhoroni Youth 3-0 in Murang’a, a result that saw them amass 67 points, 11 points ahead of the 2nd-placed Tusker FC.

“I take this opportunity in my capacity as a football stakeholder and supporter of community-based clubs to congratulate Gor Mahia for winning the 2023/24 Kenyan Premier League title. By winning its 21st league title, Gor Mahia has indeed cemented its position as the undisputed and most successful club in Kenyan football. Pride of place should go to the players and technical staff who have shown resilience even in adverse conditions to continue dictating Kenyan football, something that is worth being emulated by other community-based clubs.” said Nyamweya

By winning the 2023/2024 Gor Mahia title, The Green Army becomes the most decorated football club in the country and will be representing the country in the CAF Champions League next season.

“I also congratulate the club’s management, led by Ambrose Rachier, who has put in his time and efforts over the last decade, taking Gor Mahia from the doldrums and threat of relegation to re-emerge as the Kings of Kenyan football. At the same time, I credit my friend Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, whose continued support for Gor Mahia and, by extension, the AFC Leopards and Shabana has given the three leading community clubs something to smile about. Owalo has financially supported Gor Mahia and extended his hand to the AFC Leopards and Shabana FC.” Nyamweya added

The former FKF President also challenged Gor Mahia to emulate their Tanzanian clubs, Simba and Yanga, who have excelled in continental football this season, reaching the quarter finals.

According to Nyamweya, such success needs adequate preparations and the right investments, as well as appealing to the government to support the community-based club in its continental assignments.

“Gor Mahia should now shift attention to the Africa Champions League, where it is going to represent the country. This is a competition no Kenyan club has won, but we must take cue from our neighbors in Tanzania, whose clubs Yanga and Simba are now respected across Africa for their performances. We all know Gor Mahia has what it takes to bring back continental glory to Kenya, having done the same in 1987 when it became the first and, so far, the only club in East Africa to achieve this feat by winning the Africa Cup Winners Cup. The government should put in mechanisms to assist Gor Mahia in its quest for continental glory.” continued Nyamweya

Meanwhile, Nyamweya has challenged Shabana FC to put on a strong finish in their three remaining fixtures to ensure they remain in the top-flight league.

“I also want to encourage Shabana FC to put up a strong fight in the last few games to ensure they survive relegation. Shabana has sparked more interest in the league since its promotion, and while the performance has not been up to the required expectations, the management and technical bench are working tirelessly to ensure the club retains its status in the top league. As patron of Shabana, I am offering full support to the players and technical bench as they prepare for the final three games. I am encouraged by their commitment, and I trust they will deliver good results.” concluded Nyamweya

Shabana currently occupies the 16th position in the FKF Premier League table with 29 points and must pull up a string of good results from their remaining fixtures against AFC Leopards,Bidco United, and Murang’a Seal to retain their status.