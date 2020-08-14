Nyandarua County gov’t concerned over rise in COVID-19 infections

Nyandarua County government has expressed its concern over the soaring cases of COVID-19 in the rural areas in the last couple of days.

Two weeks ago, the county had only two cases but this has soared to 30 with the recent lifting of the lockdown and relaxing of health regulations blamed for the increase in the cases.

Despite the rise in the case, the department of health in the county said that it was prepared to handle the cases while all mitigation measures had been put in place.

According to the CEC for Health Dr John Mungai, of the positive cases 19 were meanwhile the rest were women undergoing treatment in various facilities and homes.

He said that the county had achieved a 330 bed capacity against the recommended 300 by the ministry of health.

“Of the number people who infected by this virus, eighteen are undergoing home based care while the rest are recuperating in various county hospitals,” he said.

The CEC was speaking in Engineer sub-county hospital in Kinangop Nyandarua where he had gone to address the crisis caused by turning the maternity ward into an isolation facility.

According to him, the decision had since been reversed after an outcry from members of the public who had been forced to seek maternity services in Naivasha.

“There was communication breakdown over this matter and it has been resolved and the maternity wing is now fully operational,” he said. Mungai defended the county over accusations that they were was an acute shortage of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) in public hospitals.

“The county has invested heavily in health workers during this period and we have enough PPEs in all the health facilities,” he said.

On his part, the chairman of the hospital John Karanja said that the crisis caused by the move to turn the maternity wing into an isolation ward had been resolved.

“We are fully operational and expectant mothers seeking any service including delivery can get them here any day or time of the week,” he said.

Karanja added that the county had invested heavily in the facility which was one of largest in Kinangop by buying state of the art machines.