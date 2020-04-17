Nyandarua County proposes Ksh 800M to fight Covid-19

Nyandarua County government has proposed a budget of Shs 800 million to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Kshs 210 million will come from the supplementary budget to be tabled in the county assembly while the rest will be sought from the national government and donors.

The County finance executive, Mary Mugwanja said that the funds will be used to put up an ultra-modern t10 bed capacity ICU facility at JM Memorial hospital in Ol Kalou.

Mugwanja said that the process of upgrading a twin ward at the facility to be converted to an ICU ward has already started.

On his part, Nyandarua Central Deputy County Commissioner, Gideon Oyagi called on area residents to adhere to the outlined directives to keep the virus at bay.

The two spoke in Ol Kalou after receiving 2400 pieces of 100-milliliter bottles of sanitizers donated by East African Breweries.