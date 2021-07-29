Nyandarua County launches free public Wi-Fi points

The Nyandarua County Government has launched free public WiFi points across the county to help county residents better use technology.

According to Governor Francis Kimemia, the move to ensure Nyandarua achieves a fast, reliable, efficient and affordable ICT network will enable rapid access to information vital for economic and educational development in the county.

He said that the initiative is a tool of empowerment for the youth and residents as they will be able to use the free wireless connection to carry out their work.

Kimemia noted that it will come in handy to enable them to access online Government services, research, working and attending virtual classes.

The county boss added that his administration had put resource centres in vocational institutions used for the Ajira Training Program where more than 130 youths successfully completed their courses.

He is now challenging the youth to venture into online business noting that the world is taking a shift towards being digital.

His sentiments were echoed by County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo who warned people against vandalizing the gadgets put in place to help them.

Among the hotspots centres opened are Njabini Youth Centre, Engineer Stadium, Wakirogo Stadium, Ol’Kalou Youth Empowerment Centre, Ol’Jororok Stadium, Ritaya Primary School and Ndaragwa Stadium.