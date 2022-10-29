Nyandarua county’s CEC nominee wins ksh 38 million Sportpesa Jackpot

Nyandarua County’s CEC nominee for Lands, physical planning and urbanization John Ndung’u Muiru is this year’s fifth SportPesa Mid Week Jackpot winner.

Muriu who won the Ksh38, 792, 902 jackpot on the night of Thursday October 27 was unveilled on Saturday after attending an hour-long vetting at the Nyandarua County Assembly on Friday October 28.

“It is all God because I have not been in employment since my retrenchment when Covid struck.

Life has been hard since then but today I am really really happy.

In the last two weeks good things have been happening in my life and it is like a dream,” said an elated Muiru.



Muiru, a fan of the SportPesa jackpots, said he was also eyeing the SportPesa Mega Jackpot which currently stands at Ksh258,230,739.

A fan of Kenya Premier League side Gor Mahia and Manchester City in the English Premier League, Muriu has hopes that his favourite team in the World Cup Brazil, will carry the day at the end of the tournament that will kick off next month on November 20.

He plans to give some money back to a good cause by supporting a seminary student for their studies.



Following this win, the Mid Week jackpot resets to Ksh10 million .

Last month, the 2018 winner of KSh208 million SportPesa Mega Jackpot, Cosmas Korir was elected Speaker of the Bomet County Assembly.

SportPesa midweek Jackpot consists of 13 matches, whereas the weekend Mega Jackpot contains 17 games.

