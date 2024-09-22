Nyandarua: Governor Badilisha unveils Ksh26M apple farming initiative

Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha has unveiled a Ksh26 million apple farming project aimed at diversifying agriculture in the region and tapping into the increasing demand for locally produced apples.

The Kenyan market has for long relied on imported apples but local production is now gaining momentum in Nyandarua County which is positioning itself as a key player in the country’s apple industry due to its unique weather conditions.

Speaking when he visited Ngorika village, Mirangine sub-county in Olkalou, Governor Badilisha underscored the transformative economic potential of apple farming for local farmers.

Badilisha noted that the cash crop will not only diversify agricultural production but also open new income streams for Nyandarua farmers.

The governor encouraged more farmers to adopt apple farming assuring that his government will offer the right support that will significantly improve incomes and transform Nyandarua’s agricultural sector.

John Ndegwa, a local apple farmer, illustrated the potential returns, noting that even a small piece of land, measuring 10 by 10 meters, could yield KSh200,000 if farming guidelines are strictly followed.

Ndegwa explained that apple trees thrive in full sun and well-drained soils, with optimal growth achieved in loamy-sandy soils with a slightly acidic pH level between 5.5 and 6.5.

He stressed the importance of regular watering, especially during the early years of growth and in hot, dry seasons.

Under ideal conditions, apple trees can begin bearing fruit within 11 months, presenting a promising opportunity for farmers willing to invest in this emerging cash crop.