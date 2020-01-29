Nyandarua leaders want area categorized as marginalized

Leaders from agriculture rich area of Nyandarua now want the county listed among marginalized regions in the county.

They noted that despite the county being the leading producer of vegetables and milk, there was little to show for it with the current and former governments sidelining it in development and political appointments.

Addressing the press in Naivasha, the leaders said that they were optimistic that their grievances could be addressed through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which they fully supported.

According to former Deputy Governor in the county Waithaka Mwangi, there were two major dams Sasumua and Kanoike serving residents of Nairobi and Baringo with water respectively.

“The two projects disregard local residents who have to walk for miles to get water and we are challenging the State to address this,” he said.

He took issue with a move to block the proposed construction of the Mau Mau road from Nyeri through the Aberdare Park to Kinangop noting that this was in bad faith.

The lawyer noted that the SGR passed through various national parks while the Nairobi-Mombasa road had cut through Tsavo National Park and the environmentalists had been quiet.

He called on the State to make sure milk and potato were part of the strategic food reserve as the region did not have any processing plant for production.

“Nyandarua County produces twenty per cent of potato and milk after the collapse of the pyrethrum sector but farmers are earning peanuts from this product,” he said.

Waithaka revisited the relocation of Nyahururu town noting that it was constructed by revenue from Nyandarua residents only for Laikipia County to take its management.

The sentiments were echoed by Dr Simon Kanyingi who said that the county had been forgotten in terms of appointment to key government institutions.

He called for the sub-division of Kinangop constituency which currently has over 150,000 voters noting that this would make it easier for residents to get government support.

“We hope that the BBI team from Nyandarua will be all-inclusive as we want the issue of marginalization, poor infrastructure and poor process of our products addressed,” he said.

On his part, former Chairman of Kenya Seed Company Nafatali Mureiithi called for the restoration of Aberdare forest, the pyrethrum sector and Lake Olbolossat.

“The county has major potential in pyrethrum production while Lake Olbolossat has the capability of producing organic fertilizer if supported by the government,” he said.