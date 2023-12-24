Nyandarua sub-county administrator arrested

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested one Joseph Kamau Gathenge Nyandarua Sub-County Administrator for extorting money from two bar traders.

He had demanded Ksh 40,000 from two bar owners as a condition for releasing keg cylinders, keg pumps and beer that he had confiscated and detained.

The two traders refused to succumb to the bribe demand and instead reported the matter to the EACC Central Regional Office in Nyeri which apprehended the suspect while receiving the money.

He has been booked at Ndaragua Police Station pending further action.

The official is one of the enforcement officers taking advantage of the ongoing festive season to extort money from operators of entertainment joints under the pretext of enforcing regulatory compliance.

Members of the public are encouraged to report such incidents through Toll-Free Line 1551