Nyando Sugar Belt farmers read mischief in governors opposing sugar laws

A section of Sugarcane Farmers from the Nyando Sugar Belt has questioned the Council of Governors’ rationale to oppose the 2020 Sugar Regulations gazetted by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

The farmers under Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Organization say the new regulations seek to among others protect sugarcane farmers from cheap imports that have crippled the local millers.

The Council of Governors in a joint Communique issued last week took issue with the proposed reforms on tea and sugar initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Council argued that agriculture was a devolved function and some regulations would hurt farmers, in the long run, calling for a fresh round of stakeholder consultation before implementation.

However, cane farmers from the Nyando sugar-belt that comprises the counties of Nandi, Kericho and Kisumu are backing the new regulations on account that the reforms were long overdue.

Despite hurdles in the implementation of the new regulations, the farmers want the ban on the importation of cane enforced.

Among other measures, the 2020 regulations directs millers to pay farmers within a week of cane delivery.