Nyanza Golf Club to host second round of NCBA golf series

Over 100 golfers are expected to take part in the second round of the NCBA Golf series which will be held this Saturday at the Nyanza Golf Club.

“We are delighted to be taking the second leg of the 2022 NCBA Golf Series to Nyanza Golf Club. Having missed the opportunity to host the tournament there in 2021, we made a deliberate decision to include it early in this year’s calendar so that we can give golfers in the region a chance to also participate in this great Series’’, said John Gachora, Group Managing Director, NCBA Group.

Fifteen amateur events and three junior tournaments have been lined up in the Series calendar, set to be held across different golf clubs in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

This will culminate in the tournament’s grand finale to be held at the Muthaiga Golf Club where a fully-paid trip to South Africa’s Fancourt Country club for the best four players will be up for grabs.

Four winners from each of the participating clubs will get automatic qualifications to play at the tournament’s Grand Finale.

The criterion will see the competition’s Division One (handicap 0-9) winner, Division Two (handicap 10 – 19) winner, Ladies’ Category winner, and the Junior Category winner get an automatic qualification.

The tournament is part of the company’s commitment to supporting the growth of golf in the country, by providing a platform for amateur and junior golfers to play and better their skills.