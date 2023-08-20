Nyanza leaders challenged to work in harmony for collected growth

A section of leaders from Nyanza region have taken a swipe at Azimio allied leaders accusing them of insincerity in opposing the government.

The leaders are urging the region to support the government to enhance development.

The development comes after Cabinet Secretary of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy Eliud Owalo was accompanied by several leaders from the region who pledged to work with the government for development of the region.

Owalo noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration was committed to revitalizing the region’s economic growth.

He, however, cautioned the regions politics was a stumbling block.

The CS said the government had initiated numerous development projects in the region, calling on leaders to champion for progressive leadership.

Other leaders who attended the church service took a swipe at those in the opposition accusing them of being insincere.

They challenged those in the opposition to rethink the region’s political strategy for universal economic prosperity.