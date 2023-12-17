Nyanza’s Riaroh and Team clinch KCB Golf Series at Karen Country Club

The four-ball of Christine Riaroh, Tabitha Ojwang, Joyce Osike and Griffins Owino from Nyanza Golf Club returned a combined score of 126 points to be crowned the team winners of the 2023 KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the lush par 72 Karen Country Club.

They beat Kakamega’s Ronald Omondi, Jimmie Akhonya, Derik Mwaura, and Irene Ashioya who returned 116 points to emerge second in the tourney that brought together over 140 golfers from Kenya and the East African region.

Speaking after their win, Riaroh said: “We came here with a motive of winning and we did exactly that. I can say we took time as a team to prepare for this tournament because we knew the competition would be tough. We polished our putting and tee shots and that is what granted us the victory. We cannot wait to participate in next year’s action.”

At the same time KCB had announced the launch of the 2024 East Africa Golf tour expected to tee off in February and will traverse 20 counties and five East African countries.

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo said: “After a successful series this year, I am happy to announce that today we also unveil the 2024 KCB East Africa Golf Tour that promises more memorable experiences filled with immense adventures that will be instrumental in delivering a spectacle like no other. Our objective is to keep expanding this sport in line with our brand purpose For People. For Better., anchored on opening doors of opportunities to anyone, anytime, and anywhere.”

Mogan Chirchir, Moses Cheboi, Geoffrey Yego, and Frankline Kipyator from Railways Golf Club returned a combined score of 113 points to finish third at the competitive event that saw the winning team awarded Kshs. 1 million and will participate in 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open in Vipingo.

Seasoned golfer Joseph Malatu carded 48 stableford points to clinch the overall winner award while Patel Amrish returned 41 points to win the man winner trophy.

Grace Muigai claimed the lady winner award after posting an impressive 44 stableford points.

In the junior’s category, Adrian Mwangi triumphed with 34 points.

Nandi Golf Club Captain Isaac Kuto was named the first nine winner after his excellent score of 21 points after countback while Allan Kirui won the second nine with 23 points.