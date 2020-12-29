Nyaribo takes over the mantle as Nyamira governor

Amos Nyaribo has been sworn in as the second Governor of Nyamira County.

Nyaribo who has been serving as Deputy Governor takes over following the death of Governor John Nyagarama on December 18th.

Nyaribo was sworn in by Nyamira High Court Presiding Judge Esther Maina.

The colourful ceremony held at Nyamira Primary School was witnessed by among other dignitaries, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and several Governors led by the Chairman of the Council of Governors who is also the Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

While congratulating the new Governor, Wamalwa told Governor Nyaribo that the people of Nyamira and Kenyans, in general, have high expectations from him and expressed hope that the new governor will strive and attain the goals that had not been achieved before in the county.