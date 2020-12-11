Featuring Mbogi Genje’s “Full Degree”

The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should definitely check out.

This week, we’re excited for the collaboration between Nyashinski and Chris Kaiga and Xenia Manasseh’s new song “Low Key”.

Internationally, Taylor Swift just dropped her new album Evermore and Kid Cudi makes his comeback with his new album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.

Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Nyashinski featuring Chris Kaiga – Hapo tu

Xenia Manasseh – Low Key (Song is still not available)

Mbogi Genje – Full Degree (Featured at the top)

Wakadinali – Nyaranyara

 

Willy Paul – Nimelewa

Davido Jowo – Don’t call me

Nikita Kering  – Better than ever

Ben Pol – Kidani

Breeder LW – Denri

Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver – Evermore

Kid Cudi – She knows this

 

