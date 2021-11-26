Nyashinski, Femi, Kaka, Khaligraph top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Rhumba Toto” by Fancy Fingers

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

Khaligraph Jones feat Odinare Challenge finalists – Khali Cartel 4

Nyashinski feat Femi – Properly

King Kaka feat Wakadinali – Pull Up

Willy Paul – Diana

Davido feat Focalistic – Champion Sound

Mr P feat Teni, Simi, Tamar Braxton – I love you

Ibraah feat Harmonize – Addiction

Kambua – Miracle Working God

The Weeknd – Die for you

Lexsil feat Otile Brown – Bounce

Lil Wayne feat The Rich Kid – Trust Fund

Swat Matire feat Rakles, Harry Craze – Mapema

Nay wa Mitego feat Atan – Acha Niongee