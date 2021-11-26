Nyashinski, Femi, Kaka, Khaligraph top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Rhumba Toto” by Fancy Fingers
The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.
Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Khaligraph Jones feat Odinare Challenge finalists – Khali Cartel 4
Nyashinski feat Femi – Properly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKvFz-IlB5k&ab_channel=Nyashinski
King Kaka feat Wakadinali – Pull Up
Willy Paul – Diana
Davido feat Focalistic – Champion Sound
Mr P feat Teni, Simi, Tamar Braxton – I love you
Ibraah feat Harmonize – Addiction
Kambua – Miracle Working God
The Weeknd – Die for you
Lexsil feat Otile Brown – Bounce
Lil Wayne feat The Rich Kid – Trust Fund
Swat Matire feat Rakles, Harry Craze – Mapema
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNahHwpFDKk&ab_channel=SwatMatireOfficial
Nay wa Mitego feat Atan – Acha Niongee