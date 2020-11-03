You can watch the Jenga Jirani Festival live on their YouTube channel

The Jenga Jirani festival will bring over 50 local artists to perform in what is projected to be the biggest online festival in Kenya and Africa reaching over 10 million people with a vision of raising funds to help communities affected by the COVID -19 pandemic.

The festival organized by the Jonathan Jackson Foundation and Kubamba Krew will be held on the 7th and 8th November 2020. In the lineup is top Kenyan music artists among them Nyashiski, Khaligraph, Samidoh, Eric Wainaina, Mercy Masika, Juliani, Top comedians; Eric Omondi, MC Jessy, Top lifestyle content Creators; Wajesus Family and many more.

Speaking during the official media launch, the Jenga Jirani Festival chairman Jonathan Jackson said, “The effect of the pandemic is still being felt by many; Jenga Jirani is looking to continue supporting families both in the short and long term.”

He also called on Kenyans to come together and help jenga a jirani.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Jonathan Jackson Foundation (JJF) is a non-profit organisation, that has in the last 6 months provided over 2 million meals (240 tons) since the pandemic began to support the sick, elderly and vulnerable around Nairobi. The Initiative has reached out to the vulnerable in the society by distributing food, sanitary products and sharing care.

The festival will be live-streamed on their website and on their Youtube channel.

Tell Us What You Think