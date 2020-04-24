Nyashinski talks about his new album, his influences and keeping his sanity during this pandemic

Nyashinski, Kenyan HipHop, R&B and Pop artist dropped his new album Lucky You just a few weeks ago and treated his fans to a well-received live concert streamed on his social channels. In this interview, Nyashinski talks about the album, his influences and how he has remained relevant to two generations of fans.

Lucky you is available for streaming and purchase on all streaming platforms. Want to listen to one song to sample? Click here.

“Great music is timeless, and I am grateful to have achieved that so far.”

You, arguably, have a multigenerational audience, the ones who knew you before as a member of Kleptomaniax and the ones who discovered you as a Solo artist. Do you think this is true? How have you remained relevant to both?

Definitely, my audience is multigenerational. I think my relevance to them stems from being consistent in the quality of music that I bring to them. We know that great music is timeless, and I am grateful to have achieved that so far.

How would you describe the sound and feel of this album?

It is a mix of straight hip-hop, pop and a bit of RnB. In simple terms, I would say the album is a body of work that encompasses a variety of beautiful elements. The album has a feel-good vibe, but also maintains the seriousness that comes with a call for alertness to social issues.

“I draw my influences from the world and everything in it.”

Does Lucky You have specific influences, be it a song, a person or otherwise?

I draw my influences from the world and everything in it. And that is why I can put together different sounds and messages in my music.

What’s your process when it comes to writing and putting together an album?

Creating good music boils down to coming up with a good concept. You must wear your creative hat and be yourself to wholly express the message within you.

“I value my peace of mind and being in a space that allows me to explore and create”

These are strange times we are living in; what’s keeping you sane during this period?

I am trying to live in each moment, not completely ignoring what’s happening because of this pandemic but also not allowing fear of the same to stop me from living fully daily. Being around family is also another way that I am keeping sane. For the last couple of months, I was focused on releasing the album, so I let that be my escape and right now I have other projects that are also keeping me engaged.

What do you value most?

God, family, music. However, I also value my peace of mind and being in a space that allows me to explore and create.

