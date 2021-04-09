Featuring “Mapenzi” by Ibraah

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.

This week, we feature Kenya’s first couple of music Nameless and Wahu in their first collaboration which dropped before Easter. Additionally, We’ve included all three songs by Nyashinski which dropped yesterday.

Internationally, Taylor Swift, Doja cat, SZA, Khalid and J Blavin have all dropped new music. We’ve included a DMX song on this list so we can keep him in our thoughts and prayers as he continues to fight for his life.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Nyashinski – Goals

Tanasha Donna feat Badboy Timz – Complicationship

Bey T – Chele Chele

Kagwe Mungai – Ponky

Kali feat Nandiboi – Waste no time

Nameless feat Wahu – Te Amo

Nyashinski – Top form

Ringtone feat Martha Mwaipaja – Backslide

Ibraah – Mapenzi

Ada Ehi – Everything

Nandy – Wanibariki

Rema – Bounce

Papa Lando feat Arrow Bwoy – Tumbler

DMX – Lord Give me a sign

