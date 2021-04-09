Featuring “Mapenzi” by Ibraah
The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.
This week, we feature Kenya’s first couple of music Nameless and Wahu in their first collaboration which dropped before Easter. Additionally, We’ve included all three songs by Nyashinski which dropped yesterday.
Internationally, Taylor Swift, Doja cat, SZA, Khalid and J Blavin have all dropped new music. We’ve included a DMX song on this list so we can keep him in our thoughts and prayers as he continues to fight for his life.
Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Nyashinski – Goals
Tanasha Donna feat Badboy Timz – Complicationship
Bey T – Chele Chele
Kagwe Mungai – Ponky
Kali feat Nandiboi – Waste no time
Nameless feat Wahu – Te Amo
Nyashinski – Top form
Ringtone feat Martha Mwaipaja – Backslide
Ibraah – Mapenzi
Ada Ehi – Everything
Nandy – Wanibariki
Rema – Bounce
Papa Lando feat Arrow Bwoy – Tumbler
DMX – Lord Give me a sign