Nyashinski’s ‘Shin City’ advance tickets sold out on new platform Tokea

The new ticketing platform hopes to disrupt the current events market.

Nyashinski’s immersive concert experience is scheduled for April 16th at the Carnivore grounds and tickets are currently on sale on the new ticketing platform Tokea.

The concert dubbed “Shin City” is of course a play on words for both the rapper’s name and the 2005 neo-noir crime anthology film Sin City starring Bruce Willis. Expected to be the rapper’s biggest project yet, it’s clear that Nyashinski hopes to offer his fans an opportunity to experience an immersive concert experience.

Speaking about the upcoming concert, Nyashinski said, “It is three months in the making, I hope it shows on the day you come to watch and you will be like, ‘Wow! These guys took time to make that. He is not just up there guessing.’”

Making its debut as the ticketing platform for this unique project is Tokea, a company that hopes to be the disruptor in Kenya’s events landscape. The platform will work with organizers through a simple-to-use ticketing app to set up festivals and help event organizers increase revenues.

A statement by the company reads, “We believe in giving the best solutions to event organizers so they can keep putting on Africa’s best shows. Access Control gets people in faster so they have more time to spend, Cashless Payments increases spending, and Experiential creates more valuable sponsorships, all while delivering a world-class guest experience.”

The gate to Shin City will open on April 16th, 2022 at the Carnivore grounds. Current tickets are priced at KSh. 3,000 for ordinary tickets and KSh. 8,000 for G.O.A.T (VIP) tickets. Tokea also allows buyers to upgrade VIP tickets to VVIP. Early bird tickets are currently sold out.

Buy tickets here.