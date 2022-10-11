Nyashinski’s wife, Zia, unveils new maternity collection

Modelling her own Re.birth collection, Zia, also showed off her baby bump.

Zia Bett has unveiled her new maternity collection called Re.birth via her fashion company Zia Africa.

Sharing a video of Zia modelling the collection, Zia Africa wrote, ” A collection of timeless maternity pieces for the stylish and powerful woman.”

The announcement comes after Zia and Nyashinski made a public appearance at Johnson Sakaja’s swearing-in ceremony in August. This will be the couple’s second child two years after welcoming their first.

The two married in a private ceremony in Rift Valley, Nandi in 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...