Nyashinsky, Khaligraph, Otile emerge winners are EAE Awards

Eric Omondi, Nazizi and Churchill were also among the winners.
Kenyans Nyashinski, Khaligraph Jones, Otile Brown, Nazizi, Mwalimu Churchill, Octopizzo and Eric Omondi walked away with awards from the recently concluded East Africa Entertainment Awards (EAEAs).
See the full list of winners below.
Artiste of the year, Kenya– Otile Brown
Artiste of the year, Rwanda – Meddy
Artiste of the year, Tanzania – Diamond Platnumz
Artiste of the year, South Sudan – John Frog
Artiste of the year, Uganda – Eddy Kenzo
Artiste of the year, Burundi – Sat B
Artiste of the year, DRC – Fally Ipupa
Best overall Africa hit song – Buga (Kizz Daniel)
Best collaboration song International – IYO (Diamond Platnumz)
Video of the year, East Africa – Dawa ya Baridi (Mr Seed ft Masauti)
Best East Africa artiste in Diaspora – The Ben
Lifetime achievement Award – Koffi Olomide
Best sports personality – Ferdinand Omanyala
Best record label East Africa – WCB Wasafi
Best breakthrough gospel act – Irene Robert
Best media personality – Millard Ayo
Best male inspirational youth icon – Mwalimu Churchill
Best female inspirational youth icon – Wema Sepetu
Best Legendary artiste – Nyashinski
Best Live-band performance act– Barnaba Classic
Best female legendary artiste – Nazizi
Best gospel artiste East Africa – Christina Shusho
Best male HipHop artiste – Khaligraph Jones
Best female HipHop artiste – Rosa Ree
Outstanding foundation/Community initiative – Octopizzo foundation
Best Fashion influencer – Juma Jux
Best event host/MC– MC Gara B
Best breakthrough male artiste – Jay Melody
Best Movie/film star – Celestine Gachuhi (Celina)
Best Collaboration song- East Africa – Woman (Otile Brown ft Harmonize)
Best Comedian – Eric Omondi
Best audio producer – S2Kizzy
Best overall global hit song – Peru (Fireboy DML FT Ed Sheeran)
Best Male East Africa – Diamond Platnumz
Hitsong Of The Year (Sukari) – Zuchu
Best Female Artist East Africa – Nandy
Best Dj East Africa – Romy Jons
Best Hit Music Video Director – Hanscana
Best Collaboration Song (Mama Tetema & Maluma ) – Rayvanny