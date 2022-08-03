Nyashinsky, Khaligraph, Otile emerge winners are EAE Awards

Eric Omondi, Nazizi and Churchill were also among the winners.

Kenyans Nyashinski, Khaligraph Jones, Otile Brown, Nazizi, Mwalimu Churchill, Octopizzo and Eric Omondi walked away with awards from the recently concluded East Africa Entertainment Awards (EAEAs).

See the full list of winners below.

Artiste of the year, Kenya– Otile Brown

Artiste of the year, Rwanda – Meddy

Artiste of the year, Tanzania – Diamond Platnumz

Artiste of the year, South Sudan – John Frog

Artiste of the year, Uganda – Eddy Kenzo

Artiste of the year, Burundi – Sat B

Artiste of the year, DRC – Fally Ipupa

Best overall Africa hit song – Buga (Kizz Daniel)

Best collaboration song International – IYO (Diamond Platnumz)

Video of the year, East Africa – Dawa ya Baridi (Mr Seed ft Masauti)

Best East Africa artiste in Diaspora – The Ben

Lifetime achievement Award – Koffi Olomide

Best sports personality – Ferdinand Omanyala

Best record label East Africa – WCB Wasafi

Best breakthrough gospel act – Irene Robert

Best media personality – Millard Ayo

Best male inspirational youth icon – Mwalimu Churchill

Best female inspirational youth icon – Wema Sepetu

Best Legendary artiste – Nyashinski

Best Live-band performance act– Barnaba Classic

Best female legendary artiste – Nazizi

Best gospel artiste East Africa – Christina Shusho

Best male HipHop artiste – Khaligraph Jones

Best female HipHop artiste – Rosa Ree

Outstanding foundation/Community initiative – Octopizzo foundation

Best Fashion influencer – Juma Jux

Best event host/MC– MC Gara B

Best breakthrough male artiste – Jay Melody

Best Movie/film star – Celestine Gachuhi (Celina)

Best Collaboration song- East Africa – Woman (Otile Brown ft Harmonize)

Best Comedian – Eric Omondi

Best audio producer – S2Kizzy

Best overall global hit song – Peru (Fireboy DML FT Ed Sheeran)

Best Male East Africa – Diamond Platnumz

Hitsong Of The Year (Sukari) – Zuchu

Best Female Artist East Africa – Nandy

Best Dj East Africa – Romy Jons

Best Hit Music Video Director – Hanscana

Best Collaboration Song (Mama Tetema & Maluma ) – Rayvanny

 

  

