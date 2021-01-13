Nyayo stadium’s indoor arena to host 2021 KVF National league

Ahead of the resumption of the league on January 23rd , 2021. Kenya Volleyball Federation(KVF) has secured Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium, as one of the host venues for the campaign.

The league returns into action after its cancellation in June due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to KVF 1st Vice president Charles Nyaberi, the deal was arrived following successful negotiations between the federation and Sports Kenya which is a body mandated to promote, co –ordinate and implement national and international sports programs among other functions.

“All matches that were scheduled to be played in Nairobi at different outdoor venues will now be played at Nyayo national stadium (indoor arena) on the 23rd and 24th of January, 2021” Nyaberi was quoted.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The women’s league has attracted eight teams including reigning champions Kenya Prisons, KCB Women’s Team, Kenya Pipeline, Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Kenya Army, Nairobi Prisons and Nairobi Water.

The men’s league will have 13 teams with champions General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), former champions Kenya Prisons, KDF, Equity Bank, all set to battle for the four slots for the play-offs.

Others are Mombasa Prisons, Administration Police (AP), Vihiga County, Kenya Army, Forest Rangers, Nairobi Prisons, Western Prisons, and Rift Valley Prisons.

According to the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) format,16 teams are required to participate in a round-robin preliminary round in which teams are pooled into four teams in each pool.

The top five leading teams will, thereafter, join another team hosting the final round of matches in which they will be pooled in two groups of three teams each in another round-robin format.

Traditionally, Kenya’s national regular league has been operating from February to December with all the matches, save for the play offs, being played outdoor.

Tell Us What You Think