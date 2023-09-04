The Kenyan edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival which was inspired by the ground-breaking Ugandan festival of the same name, has been postponed to November.

The event was originally scheduled to take place between September 1 and 3 but was pushed due to circumstances beyond the organisers’ control.

“After an extensive evaluation of the prevailing circumstances, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties to reschedule the event to Friday 3rd November to Sunday 5th November 2023,” the organisers said.

Further expounding on their position, the organisers said that they were committed to delivering a quality event that exceeded expectations.

For ticket holders there was at least some relief.

“All tickets and reservations purchased for the original dates will be valid for the rescheduled dates. We understand that this change may cause inconveniences to some of our participants and supporters, and we sincerely apologise for any disruption this may cause.”

The Nyege Nyege festival was first held in Uganda in 2013, and was the brainchild of Arlen Dilsizian and Derek Debru, both music producers and DJs.