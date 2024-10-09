Nyege Nyege primer festival set for October 19

Excitement is building up for Uganda’s renowned music festival, Nyege Nyege as Kenyans prepare to join revellers from across the region in celebrating Ugandan culture.

This year, a warm-up party sponsored by Uganda’s popular drink Waragi has been organised for Kenyan fans.

The event, which is set for October 19, aims to generate buzz leading up to the main festival which will take place from November 14 to 17.

Now in its ninth edition, the Nyege Nyege festival will unfold in Jinja City, Uganda and will feature a four-day cultural celebration dubbed, “Nyege in the City” and themed “The Spirit is Back”.

Attendees will experience daytime parties, cultural talks and workshops, live music performances, poetry sessions, art exhibitions, fashion pop-ups, city tours, and various water activities.

Originally conceptualized in 2013 by Arlen Dilsizian and Derek Debru as an electronic music festival, Nyege Nyege initially aimed to bring together African artistes under diverse genres.

The festival has since evolved into a vibrant cultural event that celebrates African culture in all its forms including music, art, poetry, food, fashion, and much more.

In 2023, the festival attracted 20,000 guests from various countries across the continent and beyond.