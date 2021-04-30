Nyeri businessman accused of killing son released on bond

A prominent Nyeri businessman accused of Killing his son late last year has been released on a Ksh 1 million bond after spending four months in remand cells.

Stephen Kinini Wang’ondu, 74, is accused of orchestrating the murder of his son Daniel Mwangi, 32, on the night of December 31, 2020 in Mwiyogo village, Kieni East Sub-county, Nyeri.

He is charged alongside four others namely James Mahinda, Eddy Kariuki, Raphael Wachira and Geoffrey Warutumo who were also released on the same bond terms.

He is alleged to have hired the four and paid them Ksh 160, 000 to eliminate his son over a family dispute.

Previously, the prosecution had opposed their release on bond citing gravity of the matter, possible witness interference and absconding on the part of the accused.

However, in her ruling, Judge Florence Muchermi said the prosecution had not advanced compelling reasons as to why they five should not be released on bond.

She faulted the prosecution for failing to file supporting affidavits with regard to the reasons given for objecting to their release on bail even as she spelt out tough conditions including depositing their passports with the court and seeking permission should any of them wish to leave the jurisdiction of the court.

Judge Muchemi further warned that the court will not hesitate to cancel the bond if the accused directly or indirectly interfere with witnesses.

Immediately after the ruling, the prosecution led by State Counsel Duncan Ondimu applied for a stay order to give him time to file an appeal against the ruling.

The court granted the prosecution a three-day stay order after which the suspects can go ahead and execute bonds.

The case will come up for mention on May 10 for further directions.