Nyeri County awards 60 students with secondary scholarships

60 students from poor families in Nyeri who sat their KCPE examinations last year have been offered full secondary scholarships by the County Government.

This is the second year in a row that the devolved unit is aiding bright learners from humble backgrounds achieve their academic dreams in a programme dubbed ‘Governors Bursary Scholarship Scheme.’

The scholarship is modelled in line with Equity Bank’s Wings to Fly and the National Government’s Elimu Kenya Scholarship Fund, aimed at sponsoring 60 extremely vulnerable students who scored 350 marks and above in KCPE.

The scheme is being carried out alongside the County Elimu Bursary Fund that offers bursaries to about 15, 000 students in secondary, college and university level annually at a cost of Ksh 100 million.

Speaking while issuing the cheques to the students at his office grounds Friday, Kahiga said the normal bursary kitty was inadequate to cater for the needs of some of the very vulnerable cases prompting him to come up with the initiative of fully sponsoring the education of two students from each of the 30 wards in the county.

He continued that due to the growing number of needy cases, his administration will look into ways of doubling the allocation in the coming financial year to accommodate more.

“For the two years we have been running this program, we have realized there are still more cases that need intervention and thus there is need to increase the kitty going forward,” said the governor.

He assured those already enlisted in the full scholarship program that he will ensure they are able to complete their education smoothly even as he called on them to reciprocate by posting good results in their exams while maintaining the highest standards of discipline.

“If you start failing in your examinations or be the ones leading in strikes in your schools, we will remove you from the program,” cautioned the governor.

He also called on parents to play their parental role keenly in moulding their children to be useful citizens in the future.