Nyeri county given sixty days to relocate dumpsite

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has issued a two-month ultimatum to Nyeri County Government to relocate Karindundu dumping site from his constituency.

Gachagua stated that Mathira residents would not accept waste from other constituencies to be dumped at the site located in Karatina town.

Gachagua was speaking on Wednesday at Karatina town hall grounds during a public engagement meeting on plans to upgrade Karatina town to a municipal status that the residents rejected.

The legislator gave the county government until March 31, 2020, to shift the garbage site or face the wrath of the residents.

“We have a problem of garbage dumping from all over Nyeri constituencies dumped in this area and I find it very demeaning to me as the area leader and the residents,” Gachagua said.

The politician added that rubbish from the other constituencies of Tetu, Kieni, Mukurweini, Othaya and Nyeri Town should be handled at the respective electoral areas.

“It cannot be that all garbage is dumped here with all the implications of health hazards. We have given the county government an ultimatum of up to 31st to relocate that dumping site to elsewhere,” he declared.

He added “if the government of Mutahi Kahiga does not do so, myself and the public will take drastic measures to close it down and say no vehicles will be allowed to dump waste from other constituencies,” Gachugua asserted.

The lawmaker said other constituencies should look for their own dumping sites adding that waste from his constituency can be managed but not from other areas.

Gachagua said the waste is untreated and claimed that people are getting sick, foul smell emanating from Karindundu dumping site which, he said, is unacceptable to him as a leader and to the residents.

On Monday this week, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said the county was planning to manage waste and generate wealth from it.