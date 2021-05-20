Nyeri County Government launches fish farming programme

Nyeri County Government has launched a fish farming programme where over 167,000 fingerlings will be distributed to about 200 farmers in the area at a cost of Ksh 2.8 million.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga while launching the restocking drive within Kamakwa area in Nyeri Central Sub-county, said the programme was also geared towards changing the mindset of residents with regard to fish consumption and farming owing to its innumerable health and economic benefits.

Each farmer will get 1,000 mono-sex tilapia fingerlings to restock their ponds and will start reaping the benefits after eight months when the fingerlings will have matured.

The devolved unit is working to ensure the Wamagana Fish Factory is in operation for processing, storage and marketing.

Governor Kahiga called on locals, the majority of who are farmers to take up fish farming which he said is less labour intensive compared to other ventures like tea and coffee farming, the main economic farming activities in the county.

He said his administration had in the last four years spent over Ksh50 million in rehabilitating over 255 fish ponds, restocking, purchasing dam liners and feeds to encourage farmers to venture into aqua farming.

County Executive Member (CEC) in charge of Agriculture, James Wachihi, asked farmers not only focus on sales but also incorporate fish in their diet as it was packed with rich minerals for good health.