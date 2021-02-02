Nyeri County to digitize health care systems

Nyeri County Referral Hospital

The County Government of Nyeri through the Department of Health Services has procured 75 new computers for distribution to the different health centres across the county.

County Executive Committee member for Health Dr. Rachel Kamau said that the move is in a bid to digitize health services.

She said some services will be shifted from manual to a digital platform, which will significantly improve service delivery.

The Health Department will also liaise with the ICT Department to centralize the health centres Information and Technology infrastructure by implementing a Digital Health Care Patient Management and Tracking System which will enable the digitization of Health Records making patient data portable.

“Notably, digitizing the health care system will also improve the delivery of NHIF-Linda Mama programme,” said the Health boss.

So far, the county government has equipped and digitized the Nyeri County Referral Hospital, Mukurwe-ini, Karatina and Mt. Kenya Level 4 Hospitals as well as an additional 33 health centres.

