Nyeri residents complain over garbage pile-up

Nyeri residents have raised alarm over pile up of uncollected garbage and clogged drainage system in many areas as they accused the County Government of laxity in keeping their environments clean and safe.

Many of the locals have been forced to make do with the unending pungent smell emanating from the solid waste that has piled up in many dumping sites besides being exposed to diseases.

In Nyeri Town, many of the solid waste bins have overflown and litter strewn allover as residents pointed an accusing finger at the devolved unit for failing in waste management.

In many estates children who mostly spend most of their day time outside could be seen playing within the streets oblivious of the danger posed by the garbage.

Majengo slums resident, Rukia Bakari, said the accumulated waste was a ticking time bomb in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak as children were even collecting used face masks in the bins exposing them to the deadly respiratory disease.

“Children are even collecting used masks and fitting them thus exposing themselves as well as their entire families to Coronavirus,” said Rukia.

Another resident, Beatrice Mwangi, said the drainage system had been clogged by the waste and flood water mixed with garbage was finding its way in their homes exposing them to biological and chemical hazards.

They called on the County Government to speed up the cleanup exercise of the areas as well as close open sewer lines that have resulted to some suffering broken limbs from the falls.

The problem seems to have escalated in recent times following the closure of the main dumping site for the County at Karindundu area on the outskirts of Karatina Town in Mathira Constituency.

The closure followed a standoff between the County Government of Nyeri and Constituency leadership over the existence of the dumpsite.

The area leadership led by MP Rigathi Gachagua said they will not allow further dumping of garbage from the entire county contending that it was demeaning for their area to be turned into a dumping site for garbage in the entire county.

According to locals in the constituency, closure of the dumpsite was essential as it was a health hazard being located in a residential area.

Robert Muriithi said the effluent flowing from the dumpsite had polluted the only river in the area called Gaicathiri that was the main source of drinking and irrigation water.

He complained that no public participation was carried nor Environmental Impact Assessment before settling on the area as the main dumping site.

The area leadership contended that each Sub-county should collect and manage own waste.

