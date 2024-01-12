Nyeri Governor endorses initiative to equip students with digital skills

Kodris Africa has partnered with Commonwealth Business Women Africa Kenya Chapter to equip students in Nyeri schools with digital skills through the utilization of KICD (Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development)-approved content.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga lauded this initiative saying it’s an excellent undertaking that will help bridge the digital skill gap by equipping youths in Nyeri with the tools they need to thrive in this digital age.

“Our children are talented and deserve the best opportunities to learn and grow. By supporting initiatives like this, we are equipping them with the skills they need to thrive in the 21st century, we will collaborate with all stakeholders from the Ministry of Education and the entire political leadership within the county to guarantee that our children acquire these valuable skills,’’said Kahiga.

The partnership is expected to Integrate KICD-approved coding content into the curriculum of Nyeri schools, train teachers in effectively delivering coding lessons, provide students with access to quality coding resources and infrastructure and foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among young people in Nyeri.

Commonwealth Business Women Africa Kenya Chapter chairmain, Pauline Warui said it is very crucial to invest in the digital literacy of the youths as their success is dependent on it in the ever-evolving global landscape.

“We are proud to partner with Kodris Africa and governor Kahiga to make coding education accessible to all students in Nyeri,” she said.