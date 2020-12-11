Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has Friday signed the Ksh 9 billion first supplementary budget for the financial year 2020/2021.

During the current financial year, Sh3.19 billion has been set aside for development projects while Sh5.83 billion will go to the recurrent expenditure (wages and salaries).

In prioritizing health of the Nyeri citizens, Health services department will receive the lion’s share of Sh2.98 billion in an effort to help address the COVID-19 pandemic among other services.

Out of this, a total of Sh1 billion has been allocated for improvement of infrastructure including roads, bridges and electricity which are critical enablers for economic development since it supports all other sectors for service delivery.

An additional Sh16 million has also been provided for equipping of boreholes which were drilled in the FY 2019/2020 but not connected with power.

For the 30-ward specific projects, a total of Sh758 million has been provided (Sh278 million for projects identified in FY 2019/2020 but not implemented and Sh480 million (about Sh16 million per ward) for the projects identified for this current year).

”This is a programme which is meant to ensure equality and also create employment through the interventions targeting the youth and women. The programme ensures the citizens enjoy the fruits of devolution,” noted the governor.

Mutahi said though the County Government of Nyeri recently concluded issuing of bursary cheques of Elimu Bursary Fund, a total Sh52.9 million has been allocated, through the Department of Education and Sports to continue supporting the needy students.

“By the end of the FY 2019/2020 i.e. on 30th June, 2020 we had a pending bill of Sh 417 million (money owed to our contractors and suppliers) and this has been provided for in the current supplementary budget,” added governor Kahiga.

He said the county is however facing challenges which include the delay in disbursement of funds by the National Treasury and poor performance of the local revenue due to the effects of Covid-19 hence it does not meet the target of the local revenue budgeted in this supplementary budget.

The signing of the budget was witnessed by Nyeri County Assembly Budget Committee members.