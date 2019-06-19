Nyeri MPs endorse expanded executive to embrace inclusivity

Two MPs from Nyeri County have called for an expanded executive to include poll losers in future general elections.

The legislators, Kieni MP Kanini Kega and his Nyeri Town counterpart Ngunjiri Wambugu noted that the current scenario where a winner takes it all does not augur well for the unity and prosperity of the Country.

Kanini proposed that the law should be amended to accord presidential candidates an opportunity to vie for other parliamentary seats to ensure they are accommodated in government.

“If you have a presidential candidate who becomes number two and is leading the opposition from outside, there will be an upheaval,” Kanini said.

The politicians were speaking during one-day public participation forum convened by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at a local hotel in Nyeri town.

Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said an expanded executive would minimize ethnic antagonism that has rocked the country after every election year as different groups would fell accommodated in the government.

The leaders proposed the creation of the post of a Prime Minister and two deputies where the president becomes the Head of State while the PM runs the Government.

However, Kanini said that the Prime Minister and his deputies should come from the ruling party or coalition saying “I don’t foresee any problem so long as they come from the ruling party or coalition”.

He argued that expanding the executive would also tame the ballooning wage bill marooning wage bill as ministers would be appointed from elected members and not as is the situation currently where they are fished from outside Parliament.

“The ministers would only be given a responsibility allowance on top of the salary, reducing the wage bill,” Kanini said.

The law maker also recommended that Constitutional Commissions be reduced from the current ten to five and commissioners reduced to a minimum of three and work part time.

On corruption, the two leaders supported President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war on the vice and asked for tougher measures to eradicate it.

The participants who aired their views on the vice recommended that suspects should be denied bail and those found guilty should be jailed for life.