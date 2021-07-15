Nyeri, Nanyuki Golf Clubs to host NCBA Golf Series this  weekend

Over 300 golfers will take part in this weekend’s 7th and 8th rounds of the NCBA Golf Series on 16th and 17th July at Nanyuki and Nyeri Golf clubs respectively.

Respective winners will join past winners in the grand finale to be held in December this year at the Karen Country Club.

Speaking ahead of the event, John Gachora, Group Managing Director, NCBA Group, said

“We are delighted to be taking our seventh and eighth events in the calendar to Nyeri and Nanyuki golf clubs. The central region’s cool weather conditions and altitude elevation will offer a wonderful experience for the participants in this weekend’s events.”

The NCBA Golf Series has so far been held at Thika, VetLab, Kitale, Sigona, Mombasa, and Nyali Golf Clubs. Winners from these events will meet at a grand finale event that will be held at the Karen Country Club in December.

NCBA will also hold a two-day Junior Golf Series, which will feature upcoming junior players aged 16-18 yrs. The junior Series is set to be held at Karen Country Club from the 23rd to August 24th, 2021, and at the Muthaiga Golf Club from the 9th to December 10th this year.