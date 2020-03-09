Nyeri residents urged to embrace fish farming

Nyeri residents have been urged to embrace fish farming at their home ponds for it has benefits in controlling lifestyle diseases.

Speaking Monday at Ishamara village Mukurweini Nyeri County, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said fish was considered an alien super food in Nyeri.

He said Nyeri County Government through the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in conjunction with Aquaculture Business Development Programme (ABDP) is dedicated to changing this narrative and encouraging more people to adopt fish farming and consuming fish and fish products

The programme is a partnership between the government and International Funds for Agriculture Development (IFAD) which aims at promoting income, food and nutrition security.

Kahiga said fish is a low-fat high quality protein that is filled with omega 3 fatty acids, and vitamins D and B2. He added that they were encouraging residents to embrace fish farming as a way of diversifying their agriculture activities and the county was embracing the programme.

He also encouraged residents to consume more fish saying it was also good for farmers to try several ventures so as to have something to lean on in case one of them failed.

Farmers in the area also farm maize, dairy and poultry. He also led in restocking of 4, 000 monosex fingerlings into the dam where 5,000 fingerlings had been earlier introduced.

The county had also offered life saver jackets and training to farmers.