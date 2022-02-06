The Ministry of Health in conjunction with Nyeri County government is planning to administer 28,000 Covid-19 vaccines during the 10-day Accelerated Mass Vaccination campaign.

Nyeri County Director of Health Services, Dr Nelson Muriu, said County Health officials have set a daily target of inoculating 1,000 residents in each of the six Sub-counties.

While addressing National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) in Mathira-West Sub-county during the launch of the campaign, Muriu said despite recording the highest number of deaths resulting from Covid-19, the youth still formed the biggest chunk of Nyeri’s unvaccinated population.

Last week, the County Health Department together with UNICEF and UNOP launched a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign which is expected to run until February 8.

The Ministry of Health has ranked Nyeri County among counties with the highest vaccine and booster vaccine uptake.