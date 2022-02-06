Nyeri to administer 28,000 vaccines in Covid Mass Vaccination campaign

ByKBC Correspondent
Tags
vaccine covid

The Ministry of Health in conjunction with Nyeri County government is planning to administer 28,000 Covid-19 vaccines during the 10-day Accelerated Mass Vaccination campaign.

Nyeri County Director of Health Services, Dr Nelson Muriu, said County Health officials have set a daily target of inoculating 1,000 residents in each of the six Sub-counties.

While addressing National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) in Mathira-West Sub-county during the launch of the campaign, Muriu said despite recording the highest number of deaths resulting from Covid-19, the youth still formed the biggest chunk of Nyeri’s unvaccinated population.

Last week, the County Health Department together with UNICEF and UNOP launched a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign which is expected to run until February 8.

The Ministry of Health has ranked Nyeri County among counties with the highest vaccine and booster vaccine uptake.

 

  

Latest posts

Ngugi wa Thiongo feted with Award for Achievement in International Literature

Christine Muchira

Scrap metal dealers appeal to President Kenyatta to lift ban on trade

Christine Muchira

Ethiopia’s Abiy rooting for establishment of AU Media House

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More