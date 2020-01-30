Nyong’o distributes books worth Ksh25m to pre-school centres

Kisumu county government has distributed textbooks and writing materials worth Sh. 25 million to Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centres in the county.

Under the program, a total of 130,820 exercise books and 294,459 textbooks have been issued to all ECDE centres within the seven sub counties.

Speaking during the launch of the program at Jomo Kenyatta Sports Grounds in Kisumu on Wednesday, Governor Anyang Nyong’o said the move will help in implementation of the competency based curriculum.

To enhance the quality of education, the county government, he said has employed over 700 ECDE teachers on a three-year contract adding that a new scheme of service has been developed to motivate them.

Through ECDE, the county government, he set targets to enhance transition rates from Primary to secondary and from secondary to tertiary institutions.

He added that the county government was in the process of employing village councils who shall be tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that all children aged 4 go to ECDE.

“We are soon going to conduct a household census using our village councils and village elders to ensure that on attaining 4 years, all children are enrolled in our ECDE centres across the county,” he said.

The same shall be extended to form one and tertiary level to support the government’s 100% transition programme.

Parents who fail to take their children to school, he said shall be rounded up and charged to ensure that the program succeeds.

His government, he said shall continue to give bursaries and build classrooms to enhance the quality of education in the area.

County Executive Committee Member (CECM) in charge of education Dr. Obiero Ogone said this financial year, the county government has issued out bursaries worth Sh. 140 million.

In addition, he said the county has supported 350 form one students with full scholarships.