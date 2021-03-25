Nyong’o suspends 12 county ‘askaris’ who dragged woman on tarmac

Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong’o has suspended all the 12 officers involved in an incident where a woman hawker was dragged behind a speeding car.

In a shocking video on Wednesday, some county askaris were filmed dragging a woman on the tarmac in a speeding vehicle.

Beatrice Atieno, 38, was left with injuries after the incident that was shared widely on social media. The video showed the askaris rushing the terrified and screaming hawker to Central police station.

Nyong’o said in a statement that the suspension will remain in place until investigations are concluded.

“As investigations continue on this matter with the urgency it deserves, I have directed the City Manager to immediately SUSPEND FROM DUTY all the Officers who were involved in this incident with immediate effect, until the conclusion of the on-going probe on the matter.” He stated

He further said all county officers must carry out their duties while fully respecting human rights.

” In the meantime, all County enforcement officers MUST carry out their duties while fully respecting the human rights of the wananchi who should, in return, respect City Regulations and the Rule of Law. I will continue to update members of the public and our traders on this matter even as I wish the injured Lady a quick recovery.” He added

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) condemned the incident, saying governor Nyong’o should ensure action is taken again the officers involved.

In their official Twitter handle, KHRC noted that the Nyong’o had to ensure that the officers were identified and prosecuted. KHRC said such inhuman treatment of civilians will not be tolerated.