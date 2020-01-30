The planned swearing-in of James Nyoro as Kiambu governor has been stopped.

The Judiciary cited unavoidable circumstances and said a new date would be communicated in due course.

“For unavoidable reasons, the swearing-in of Dr James Nyoro will not be conducted today. A new date will be communicated in due course. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the statement reads.

Nyoro was to officially take over as the Kiambu Governor after the Senate vote on Wednesday upheld his impeachment.

Several leaders led by nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura arrived Thursday morning to witness the ceremony that was to be presided over by high court judge John Onyiego.

The latest events unfolded hours after Ferdinand Waititu filed an application at the High Court seeking conservatory orders to revoke the decision of the Senate to impeach him pending the hearing and determination of his application.

Waititu moved to court under a certificate of urgency at the constitutional court at Milimani division of the High Court on Thursday morning barely 12 hours after he was impeached by the Senate.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen a supporter of Waititu said it was illegal and unprocedural to swear in Nyoro.

“A High Court Judge cannot preside over swearing-in of DG of Kiambu to be a Governor before 10 days are over and before they Gazette the date, time and place for conducting the swearing-in Ceremony” he tweeted.

But Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior also a lawyer by profession dismissed Murkomen’s claims stating that the provisions of the said Act apply to a governor-elect.

“…… In Kiambu, a vacancy has occurred under Art 182 and the deputy shall assume office under 182(2)” Mutula said.

Mutula’s sentiments were echoed by his Kajiado counterpart Ole Kina.