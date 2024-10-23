Nyota Project:Youth development officers undergo training ahead of launch 

Youth Development Officers from the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy are undergoing specialized training to implement the NYOTA Project, an initiative designed to empower vulnerable youth by addressing key barriers to employment, earnings, and financial independence.

The training, hosted at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) in Baringo, is part of a government initiative to ensure youth officers are well-equipped to facilitate the skilling and upskilling of Kenyan youth.

With a focus on bridging the gap between vulnerable youth and economic opportunities, the NYOTA project provides interventions aimed at increasing employability and fostering financial inclusion.

Highlighting the project’s significance, Mr. Augustine Mayabi, the project manager, noted, “This training is a critical step in ensuring that youth officers are fully prepared to implement NYOTA’s vision. By empowering our officers, we are ensuring that the youth they work with can overcome socioeconomic challenges and unlock their potential to secure meaningful employment and achieve financial independence.”

As a flagship initiative under the Ministry, the NYOTA Project aims to equip vulnerable youth aged 18 to 29 with tailored skills, creating a foundation for long-term financial growth and employment across the country.

The project’s rollout, which will target all 1,450 wards, is set to transform the lives of thousands of young Kenyans, offering them a pathway to a brighter future.