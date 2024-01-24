NYS announces nationwide recruitment exercise

The Kenya National Youth Service (NYS) has announced the recruitment exercise for volunteers.

The countrywide recruitment exercise will run from Monday 5th to Friday 9th, February 2024.

In a statement the NYS said the volunteer opportunities are for both males and females aged between 18-24 years of age.

According to NYS the volunteers should be Kenyan citizens and residents of the respective sub-county of recruitment.

On the day of recruitment, volunteers should produce a National Identity Card, academic certificates, a certificate of good conduct and must have scored a mean Grade of D plain and above in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

NYS says volunteers should also be ready to undergo medical check-up during and after recruitment as well as undergo rigorous physical training.