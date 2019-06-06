NYS countrywide recruitment set for next week

The National Youth Service, NYS is set to begin countrywide recruitment next week.

The exercise which will run from Monday 10th to Friday 14th June 2019 is targeting to recruit 10,000 youths between the age of 18 and 24 across the 331 stations in the country.

Speaking Thursday to the press at the NYS headquarters in Nairobi, NYS Director General, Matilda Sakwa said the exercise will be corruption free and urged Kenyans not to pay any amount to be considered and also to report any suspicious actions to the authorities.

Sakwa called upon the youth to come out in large numbers and participate in the exercise with a promise of special consideration to the orphans and people from humble backgrounds.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The exercise is to be overseen by the various Deputy County Commissioners at the recruitment stations.

What is NYS

The National Youth Service is a voluntary work and educational programme for young Kenya citizens.

Requirements

Interested candidates must have the following minimum requirements:

Must Be a Kenyan citizen and resident of the respective sub-County of recruitment center

Must Undergo Medical check-up during and after recruitment, this will be conducted by Ministry of Health and NYS Personnel

Must Be prepared to undergo rigorous physical training

Must Be prepared to give voluntary service to the Nation in any part of Kenya

Must Be a KCSE certificate holder with a minimum mean grade of D (Plain)

Must Produce Original National Identity Card, Academic Certificates and avail one set of photocopies of the same

Must Have a valid certificate of Good Conduct.

Must Be 18 – 24 years old.

Successful candidates will be admitted to NYS Colleges at Gilgil and Naivasha for the NYS basic paramilitary training on dates and times specified in respective calling letters.

Last year, the National Assembly passed a Bill that will see NYS graduates given the first priority to join the military and other disciplined forces during recruitment exercises.