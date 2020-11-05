NYS recruitment marred by low turnout

Low turnout marred the National Youth Service (NYS) annual recruitment exercise which kicked off earlier this week.

According tothe NYS Director General Ms Matilda Sakwa, the ongoing countrywide recruitment failed to meet projections registering low turnout among youth.

Speaking at the Machakos showground during a monitoring mission, Sakwa attributed the low turnout to Covid-19 pandemic.

During this year’s recruitment, candidates were required to present a Covid-19 free certificate at recruitment centres.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The NYS Boss said that in order to ensure social distancing in both Naivasha and Gilgil training centres, the National service settled on recruiting 7,800 youth which is half of last year’s tally.

People with disabilities who can run, walk and perform physical exercise have been targeted in this year’s exercise in the 47 counties across all the 333 recruitment centers

DG Sakwa assured that the process has been fair and chances given to those most deserving.

Machakos County Commissioner Fredrick Ndunga who was present during the recruitment exercise at Machakos appealed to always take advantage of opportunities presented by the government.

He noted that at least 150 youth from the county will secure positions in the advertised service positions.

Successful candidates will be admitted to NYS Colleges at Gilgil and Naivasha for the NYS basic paramilitary training in the next two weeks on dates and times specified in their respective calling letters