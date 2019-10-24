NYS suspect Caroline Atieno charged over Ksh 87m tax evasion

A suspect linked with the National Youth Service scandal has been arraigned in court and charged with evading payment of taxes amounting to 8 Ksh million.

Caroline Atieno Mango who is a police officer denied the charges and was released on a Ksh 2 million cash bail.

The development coming as Phyllis Njeri Ngirita was arraigned in court yet again, this time, to face six charges of failure to pay taxes amounting to Ksh 20 million.

Caroline Atieno Mango found herself at the middle of the National Youth Service scandal over business deals with the prosecution claiming that jointly with others not before the court failed to pay taxes amounting to Ksh 87 million.

According to the charge sheet, Atieno who is a police officer failed to remit taxes through six companies which traded with the NYS that led to the loss of millions of shillings.

She denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi who released her after depositing a Ksh 2 million cash bail.

Separately, two other suspects in the case Phyllis Njeri Ngirita and Catherine Wanjiku Mwai denied six counts of failure to pay taxes amounting to 30 million shillings between 2016 and 2018.

Wanjiku denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Ksh 500,000 even with Phyllis Njeri Ngirita released on a cash bail of Ksh 1 million.

Meanwhile, three traders have been charged in a Mombasa court with tax evasion amounting to Ksh 146 million.

The businessmen are suspected to have evaded paying tax by failing to submit correct tax returns for the year 2013 and year 2014 consecutively to declare the amount of money they had earned from the business through their company.

Adbdisalam Abdullahi Gedi, Yahye Elias Bare and Mohamed Hassan Ali who are directors of Liban Trading Company are said to have jointly made an incorrect statement in the company’s income tax return for the year of income 2013 by incorrectly reporting they made zero purchase of goods as opposed to Ksh 329,930,833 million.

They denied the charges and were each released on a 10 million shillings bond and surety of the same amount with an alternative to paying a cash bail of Ksh 3 million each.

The case will be mentioned on 8th November this year.